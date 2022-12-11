Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$95.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.