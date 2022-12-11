Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director James Withall Sells 220,000 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) Director James Withall sold 220,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.67, for a total value of C$1,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,031,662.37.

James Withall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, James Withall sold 180,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$873,000.00.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RUP opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.