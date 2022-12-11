Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells C$873,000.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) Director James Withall sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total transaction of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,083,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,254,058.35.

James Withall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, James Withall sold 220,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.67, for a total transaction of C$1,027,400.00.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

RUP stock opened at C$4.52 on Friday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

RUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Rupert Resources

(Get Rating)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.