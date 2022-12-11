Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €5.25 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €7.72 ($8.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($5.53) and a 1 year high of €7.92 ($8.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.93.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

