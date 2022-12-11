SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($116.84) target price on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

SAP Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SAP opened at €102.34 ($107.73) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €97.41 and its 200 day moving average is €91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion and a PE ratio of 37.63. SAP has a 12-month low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 12-month high of €125.40 ($132.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

