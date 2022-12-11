Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) & KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Head to Head Contrast

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Satellogic and KVH Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 104.08 -$117.74 million N/A N/A KVH Industries $171.77 million 1.12 -$9.76 million $1.03 9.73

KVH Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries 12.05% -4.13% -3.20%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Satellogic and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Satellogic and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 KVH Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

Satellogic presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. KVH Industries has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.74%. Given KVH Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Satellogic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Satellogic has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Satellogic on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity as a service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. It also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island

