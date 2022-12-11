Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.