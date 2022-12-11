Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $4.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

SFT opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 347,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 126,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

