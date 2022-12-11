SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) PT Lowered to $48.00 at KeyCorp

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE SBOW opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

