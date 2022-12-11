Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Lifted by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 412.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 927 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

