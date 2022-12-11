SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNK opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $108.93.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

