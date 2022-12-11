SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Position Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFI opened at $46.10 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $51.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

