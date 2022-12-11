SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $128.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.