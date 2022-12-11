Stephens Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $280.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $243.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.