Stephens Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $280.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.25.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $243.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.
Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores
In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
