Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$6.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNEYF. Raymond James cut Tamarack Valley Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.