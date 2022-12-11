StockNews.com Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.17.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

Danaher stock opened at $269.34 on Thursday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.