StockNews.com Lowers General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.20.

General Mills Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $87.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

