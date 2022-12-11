StockNews.com Lowers Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MBCN opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 29.67%.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

