SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lantheus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $87.47.

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $354,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,718 shares of company stock worth $1,665,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

