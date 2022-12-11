SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 4,129 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
