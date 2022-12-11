SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 4,129 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.