SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

