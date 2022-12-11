SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.54. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

