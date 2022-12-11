SVB Wealth LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $170.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $423.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.32.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

