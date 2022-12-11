SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,477,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

