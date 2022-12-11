SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $244.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.11 and a 200 day moving average of $215.07. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

