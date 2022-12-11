Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 171

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 185.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 16.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is SEK 14.85 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 12.14 and a twelve month high of SEK 20.95.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. The company had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 36.28%. Analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

