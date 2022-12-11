Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SSREY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Swiss Re Trading Up 0.8 %

SSREY stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

