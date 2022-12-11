T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 106,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

