T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.57 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

