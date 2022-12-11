T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.1% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NWI Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.