T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.0 %

TROW opened at $119.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $117.04. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

