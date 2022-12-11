Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance
TRHC stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $44,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $51,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.
