Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

TRHC stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $44,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $51,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

