Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $3,533,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Target by 17.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 117,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.3% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

Target stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

