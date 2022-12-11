TD Securities Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$94.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.22.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $61.39 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

