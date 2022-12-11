Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telecom Argentina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $3,507,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.