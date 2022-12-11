Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $271.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $4,660,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $4,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.