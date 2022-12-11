Telefónica, S.A. (TEF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16 on January 3rd

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1553 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Telefónica has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $3.57 on Friday. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 357.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 146.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 1,256,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 652,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.