TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $125.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $123.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $113.64.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

