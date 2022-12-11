Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Trading Down 0.6%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

