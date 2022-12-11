The Buckle, Inc. Shares Rise 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales increased by 1.8% in the month of November. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Buckle Stock Down 3.1 %
BKE opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.
Buckle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.67%.
Institutional Trading of Buckle
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Buckle Company Profile
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
See Also
