The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

