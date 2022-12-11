The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $49.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $90.60.

Hedge Funds

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.64). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

