The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.00.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 71.5% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $4,776,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 628.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL opened at $240.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

