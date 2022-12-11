The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EL opened at $240.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.