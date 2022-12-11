The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 506,359 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $2,552,190.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88.

On Friday, November 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28.

On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $359.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

