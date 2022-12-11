The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $187.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $197.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.83.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.50. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,002,000 after buying an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,715,000 after buying an additional 228,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.