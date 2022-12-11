The Graph (GRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $59.46 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $488.94 million and approximately $59.46 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $954.09 or 0.05558776 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00507758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.20 or 0.30350179 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars.

