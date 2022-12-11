The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $74.64 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

