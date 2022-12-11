The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

