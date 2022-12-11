The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

